Big Iron Farm Show offers a glimpse of the past with historic farming exhibit

WEST FARGO, ND – You can check out some unique and interesting farming history at the Big Iron Farm Show this year.

Bonanzaville donated several tractors and old style machinery to the exhibit.

Tractors from as far back as 1944 were on display as a way to promote the history of farming in the Red River Valley.

John Deere, Steiger and Minneapolis-Moline all had equipment on display.

“It’s a great way to honor where the farm show started, and where it’s going, and where it will continue to go,” said Breann Lenzmeier, the Marketing Coordinator for Big Iron Farm Show, “Who knows what farming will look like in 40 years, it might look very different then what it looks like in 2020, but it’s a great way for us to honor the history of the farm show.”

Big Iron organizers say a major difference between old and new equipment has been the innovation in automation.