Remains of Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor Returned Home To Mandan

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner was assigned to the battleship U-S-S West Virginia

MANDAN, N.D. — The remains of a Navy sailor who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified and returned to his home state of North Dakota.

Navy Fireman 2nd Class Albert Renner of Mandan was assigned to the battleship U-S-S West Virginia that was hit by two bombs and at least seven torpedoes from Japanese airplanes on December 7, 1941.

The 24-year-old was killed along with 105 other crewmen.

His remains returned to Mandan under a full military escort and a service will be held Friday.