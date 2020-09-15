Ribbons Tied Around Trees at West Acres Mall Raise Awareness About Foster Care

The ribbons will remain there until September 28

FARGO, N.D.- The Blue Ribbon Foster Care Awareness event typically takes place in May, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Each ribbon represents one of 244 kids and teens that are in foster care in our region.

Through this event, the organization hopes to inspire more people in the community to get involved and provide help to families who are fostering.

“Could I foster? Is that something that I’m capable of? Or is there a way that I can support those who are doing this work or be an additional support to families who are struggling,” said Foster Parent specialist Sheila Muus.

Here’s more information on how to become a foster parent.