Joe Biden Announces Minnesota Campaign Stop: Duluth

The former vice president will come Friday, September 18

DULUTH, Minn. — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Duluth in two days.

His campaign announced that the democratic presidential nominee will tour a union training center and speak afterwards.

The times for the both the tour and his speech haven’t been announced.

President Trump will also visit Minnesota on Friday.

The president will be at Bemidji Aviation Services at 6:00 p.m. for a Great American Comeback event.