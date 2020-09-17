Fargo City Commission to consider mask mandate

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo leaders will be asked to considered implementing a mask mandate in public settings during a city commission meeting on September 21.

The policy is similar to New York’s, but would not include civil or criminal penalties for anyone caught not wearing a mask.

The policy was proposed by Commissioner John Strand, and would instruct anyone in public to wear a face mask when unable to maintain social distance. Anyone who is medically unable to cover their face would be exempt from the mandate.

The Fargo City Commission meeting begins at 5 p.m. at Fargo City Hall and is livestreamed here.