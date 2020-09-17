Rally to “Back the Blue” in Moorhead

Community members come out for "F-M Back the Blue Rally."

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Some in the community are showing their support for local law enforcement in the second “F-M Back the Blue Rally.”

The gathering started in the Moorhead Center Mall’s south parking lot.

The event organizer spoke followed by a few members from law enforcement.

The group then marched down Third Avenue South and up to Main Avenue before crossing the Main Avenue Bridge.

The purpose is to give law enforcement the support organizers say they need.

Event organizer Stacy Pritchard says, “Right now more than ever, law enforcement needs to know that the majority of us do support them and love them and appreciate everything they do. We just wanted to show it the best we can by throwing some signs out saying “Back to Blue,” having some prayers said for them and over them. Just wanted to say the majority of us of our community anyway appreciates them.”

Pritchard says the plan is to hold a similar rally again in the spring.