Boy dead following rural Menagha shooting

MENAHGA, Minn. — A boy has died in a shooting in Becker County.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday from rural Menahga reporting the shooting.

The boy, whose age has not been released, was dead when first responders arrived. Deputies and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

Deputies from Becker and Wadena County responded along with Menahga Police, Sebeka Police, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Wolf Lake Fire and Wolf Lake Rescue.