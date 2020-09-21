“Savanna’s Act” Passes Congress, Headed to President Trump’s Desk

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bill named for a Fargo murder victim to address cases of missing and murdered Native Americans is heading to President Trump’s desk.

Savanna’s Act, which is named for Savanna Greywind, was just passed by the House after it passed in the Senate earlier this year.

The bill was introduced by former Senator Heidi Heitkamp last Congress and was reintroduced by Senator Lisa Murkowski in the current Congress.

It will establish better law enforcement practices to track, solve and prevent crimes against Native Americans.

It directs the Departments of Justice and Interior to consult with Indian Tribes while developing national law enforcement guidelines.

The 22-year-old pregnant Greywind was murdered in 2017 and her unborn baby was cut from her body.

Her remains were found in the Red River north of Fargo.

Two people are in prison for her death.