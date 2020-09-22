12 West Fargo Students, Staff Out with Positive COVID-19 Tests

West Fargo Public Schools releases 'Weekly Risk Level Status Check'

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo Public Schools is doing weekly risk level status checks.

As of Monday morning, 12 students and staff are out with a positive COVID test.

There are 144 students and staff in a COVID-Related Quarantine.

Also, 74 students and staff are showing COVID-Related Symptoms.

According to the post on Facebook, WFPS says there are no proposed adjustments and the district’s status will remain as green hybrid.