Humane Society of the Lakes experiences influx of baby animals, requests donations

The community will have two opportunities to see the puppies on Thursday.

1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.–The Humane Society of the Lakes has recently had an influx of baby animals and needs the community’s help.

With 16 puppies, 18 kittens and several adult animals, the Humane Society is running low on food.

A representative for the Human Society of the Lakes said any dry puppy or kitten food will go a long way to making sure the animals grow up strong and healthy.

Donations can be delivered to a donation box outside the Human Society at 19665 U.S. Hwy 59 in Detroit Lakes.

Additionally, the community has two opportunities to see the puppies on Thursday.

The Human Society of the Lakes will be guests on KVRR’s Pet Connection Thursday morning and then four puppies will be featured during Paw-Maste Puppy Yoga at Milt’s Barn Thursday evening.

Registration for Puppy Yoga is required prior to the event, and the Humane Society of the Lakes will be making an important announcement regarding the puppies during the event.

The puppies are not currently up for adoption, but several of the kittens are ready to find their forever homes.