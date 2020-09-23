CEO of Minnesota Public Radio’s Parent Company Stepping Down

Jon McTaggart says he will leave as soon as a replacement is found

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The president and CEO of the parent company of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media plans to step down.

Jon McTaggart says he will leave as soon as a replacement is found.

The announcement comes the same day employees released a letter saying American Public Media Group has fostered a harmful working environment for women and journalists of color.

The chairwoman of the board says McTaggart sent a letter to employees saying they’re “deeply saddened by the pain felt by individuals within our organization.”

McTaggart joined the company in 1983 and began as CEO in 2011.