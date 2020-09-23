Elton John reschedules Fargodome tour stop for March 19, 2022

FARGO, N.D.–Elton John has announced the dates for his rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will begin September 1, 2021 in Berlin and make its way to North America in January 2022 with stops at the Fargodome on March 19 and two stops at the Xcel Energy Center in Minneapolis on March 22 and 23.

Elton John took to social media to say, “I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.”

All original tickets will be honored at the rescheduled performances. Ticketholders will receive new event information soon and new tickets can be purchased at eltonjohn.com.