Fargo man hits man trying to get into his home with end of shotgun

FARGO, N.D. – Two homeowners woke up to a burglar attempting to break into their house overnight and one of them decided to take action and defend their property.

Around 2:30 Wednesday morning, Kevin and CJ were startled awake by two loud bangs and the sound of shattering glass.

“I was terrified. When your husband yells ‘Hide!’ at you and you hear shattering glass, that is about the most terrifying thing ever,” CJ said.

Kevin grabbed his pistol and went downstairs to check out what was going on.

That’s when he says he saw 39-year old Matthew Florence trying to break through the front door.

“I was like ‘Get out of here. You entered my house. I’m gonna shoot you.’ and he was not listening. It was just in one ear and out the other,” Kevin said.

Florence decided instead to try and break into the house through the window. Kevin quickly grabbed his shotgun and Florence continued to try and enter through the window. That’s when Kevin hit him with the butt end of the gun.

“I didn’t want to resort to shooting him. I didn’t want to shoot. I wanted to hit him hard enough that he knew I meant business. It knocked him back to reality I think,” Kevin said.

“I don’t know what I would of done, honestly. Kevin hit him with the gun, but I don’t have the physical strength to do that. I would of had to shoot him, and I don’t if I could have that weight on my conscience. I’m very very grateful that Kevin was home,” CJ said.

Florence ran away shortly after that, but only made it about 100 feet where police were waiting to arrest him after a call from a concerned neighbor.

The homeowners told us at one point Florence said “He was sent on a mission from a higher power to kill someone.”

Neighbors say the area is quiet and they never had anything like this happen.

As for Kevin and CJ, they want to make sure their prepared, in case something like this happens again.

“We’re getting a security system and maybe some cameras, but I’m always gonna have my shotgun,” Kevin said.