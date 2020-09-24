Social Distancing: Fargo’s Public Fruit Orchard

One Of Fargo's Newer Gems Lets You Pick Fruit For Free

We’ve been looking at socially distances local spots for a few weeks, trying to squeeze what joy we can out of nature before the cold weather sits in.

And did you know there’s a gorgeous park here in Fargo where you can leave with the ingredients to make a pie?

Orchard Glen Park has only been open for a few years. It’s way south on University and about 76th Avenue South. The park used to be an apple orchard.

Now, tons of trees and bushes line the park with fruit that anyone can come and pick.

I snagged a few berries while I was there this week.

There are still plenty of apples, but unless you’re as tall as Shaquille O’Neal, you probably can’t reach them without something to boost your height.

Still, it’s really cool to walk among tons of fruit that’s absolutely free for the community.

And it makes sense that the free food brings more animals.

I saw more frogs there than I ever have in town, and found a cute little snake slithering across the sidewalk.

There also must be deer, because the park is actually open to a limited number of bow hunters under a herd reduction plan. But I didn’t see any hunters there, and hopefully they know enough to figure out I’m not a deer.

Where are you enjoying the outdoors as we get into fall? Checking out the fall colors anywhere fun?

Let me know on Facebook and Twitter.