UND Football Excited for Spring Season

Fighting Hawks first year as members of Missouri Valley Football Conference

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota football also released their eight game spring schedule in their first year as members of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

It all starts on February 20th against Missouri State, one of three consecutive home games before a bye. The Fighting Hawks end their season against the Bison on April 17th, a match up that renewed last season with UND playing as independents.

However, head coach Bubba Schweigert doesn’t look at a spring slate as any more of a challenge once it gets going.

“We don’t really look at it as a challenge because we’re so excited to know where we’re heading,” Schweigert said. “I guess, leading up to this point, the challenge was how we adjust with the virus affecting our workouts, affecting our practices when we went to the twelve hours and those things. But as we move forward, we’re looking at it as, it’s different and it’s always challenging getting ready for a season but we sure are excited.”

The start times have yet to be announced.