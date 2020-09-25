Election Day voting in Grand Forks Co. will only be held at Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. – There will only be one polling place on Election Day in Grand Forks County.

County Auditor Debbie Nelson says the county has moved to vote by mail and ballots can only be cast at the Alerus Center on November third.

The decision was made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People can also take part in early voting starting October 27th at Alerus Center.

Nelson says all eligible voters have received a vote by mail application. If you haven’t, click here to get one.