As COVID-19 Cases Rise, Leaders Look At Bed Capacity In Bismarck-Mandan

BISMARCK, N.D. — Governor Doug Burgum and other state leaders meet with the heads of Sanford and CHI hospitals in Bismarck to talk about bed capacity.

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state but especially in Bismarck-Mandan.

They say there is an increasing number of people showing up at Sanford with a variety of needs including COVID-19.

Sanford will announce a plan this week to increase bed capacity in Bismarck.

North Dakota Department of Health reports 4 new deaths and another 343 COVID-19 cases.

The deaths are in Bottineau, Stark and Ward counties.

All of the victims were at least 60 and older with underlying health conditions.

Active cases are nearing 3,800.

96 people are being treated in hospitals.