Four Animals Died During Apartment Fire That Displaced Two People

FARGO, N.D. — Four animals die in a Fargo apartment fire where no one was home.

It broke out at 219 12th Street South around 12:30 Monday afternoon.

Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the fire was in the kitchen of a 3rd floor unit.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the pets.

Two people were displaced due to the fire.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

The cause is under investigation.