Grand Forks man facing eight charges after early morning pursuit

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department arrested a man on several charges early Monday morning after he fled during a traffic stop.

According to police, 51-year-old Shawn Bjerke was driving on N 12th Street when officers attempted to pull him over for being a suspended driver. Bjerke initially pulled over and exited his vehicle. Officers addressed Bjerke which is when he got back in his vehicle and fled northbound.

Police used a PIT maneuver on the 1000 block of 15 Avenue S in able to detain Bjerke.

Bjerke was evaluated by Altru Paramedics for neck pain at the scene and then transported to Altru Hospital.

Bjerke will be charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, driving under suspension, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine paraphernalia, possession of LSD and possession of Marijuana.