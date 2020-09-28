North Dakota reports 260 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths Monday

Cass County accounts for 5,177 of the total positive cases and 77 of the total deaths.

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 260 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths on Monday.

Twenty-eight counties report new cases. Burleigh County reports the most new cases with 69 and Cass County the second most with 56.

A woman in her 60s from Burleigh County, a man in his 80s from Burleigh County and a man in his 80s from Rolette County died. All three people had underlying health conditions.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 20,983 positive cases, 105 current hospitalizations, 17,080 people recovered and 234 deaths.

BY THE NUMBERS

3,991 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

626,289 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

260 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

20,983 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

6.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,669 Total Active Cases -97 Individuals from yesterday

353 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (254 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

17,080 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

105 – Currently Hospitalized +9 – Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (234 total deaths since the pandemic began)



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY