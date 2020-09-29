City of Moorhead receives grant to ensure General Election is safe for voters

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead accepted a grant for nearly $19,000 on Monday that will ensure a safe voting environment for the General Election.

The Center for Tech and Civic Life awarded the grant. The City will use the money to replace all existing voting booths with new easy to disinfect ones.

The grant money will also be used to provide extra cleaning and personal protective equipment for poll workers, staff and voters.

Acting City Manager Dan Mahli said, “I am proud that our staff pursued this grant that makes our local election safer and saves taxpayer resources by securing grant funding. This is good government in action.”

Additional information about voter registration, polling places and absentee voting can be found here.