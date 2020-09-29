NDSU to only allow player families to attend Bison football game

NDSU originally planned to allow for 8,200 fans to attend. The decision is said to be made for the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and fans.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU announced late this afternoon that they will only be allowing player families to attend this Saturday’s football game against Central Arkansas.

The news is a tough break for a lot of Bison fans, and specifically, for some season ticket holders who were looking forward to finally getting out to a game here at Gate City bank at the Fargodome for the first time in a while.

Originally, the plan was to allow 8,200 fans to attend and they would be required to socially distance themselves. Staff at the Fargodome had been preparing for that number of fans all week long.

Ultimately, however, the decision was left in the hands of NDSU.

The school said the decision was made in the best interest of health and safety for the student-athletes, coaches and fans.

This is the only game NDSU is scheduled to play for the rest of this year, but they do have four home games scheduled in the spring. NDSU says it is still committed to having fans at those games if it can be done safely.

Despite the changes in attendance size, the FargoDome is still preparing for a big game day.

“Just preparing in a little bit different way and altering plans now that there will be a much smaller anticipated attendance,” said Fargodome General Manager, Rob Sobolik. “Still moving forward with all of our preparations in the facility to make sure the facility is game ready to put our best foot forward and present a great afternoon of football at Gate City Bank at the Fargodome.”

This news comes on the heels of Cass County moving into the more dangerous yellow threat level as far as the coronavirus pandemic goes.