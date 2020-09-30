Fargo man arrested after falling asleep in parking garage he broke into

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a concerned citizen alerted police to an unconscious man behind the wheel in a parking garage.

When police arrived at the underground parking garage, they found 33-year-old Joseph Vondal in the front seat of a running vehicle.

Police determined that Vondal had broken into the parking area by breaking a door handle and then stole items from a vehicle parked in the garage.

Vondal was arrested for burglary and possession of a controlled substance.