Moorhead community asked to submit nominations for Human Rights Awards

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Human Rights Commission is asking the community for nominations for the 2020 Human Rights Awards.

Nominations can be for an individual or organization that makes contributions in the areas of workplace, education, civic/community, non-profit or youth service.

All nominations are due by November 4. Award recipients will be recognized on December 14.

Anyone with questions can contact Community Development Program Administrator Joshua Huffman at 218-299-5375.