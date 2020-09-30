President Trump Greeted By Thousands At Duluth International Airport

DULUTH, Minn. — Fresh off of his explosive debate with Joe Biden, President Donald Trump is back in Minnesota for the third time in recent weeks.

Air Force One landing in Duluth right at 8 o’clock and rolling up to a crowd of a few thousand.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota in the 2016 election to Hillary Clinton.

He is hoping to be the first Republican to carry the state since Richard Nixon in 1972.

He began his rally by talking about record high cable ratings for last night’s debate and continued to take shots at Biden.

“Liberal media is upset that I took the fight to Biden and exposed his very dangerous agenda. Say ‘law enforcement” sleepy Joe! Law enforcement with safety. No, no, just law enforcement. And I said name one group in the entire nation. I got Minnesota now, I got everybody,” said the president.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer Labor Party slammed Mr. Trump’s comments.

“Rather than address the COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed more than 2,000 lives in our state, an economy in recession, and closed-down schools and businesses, President Trump spent his time in Minnesota airing his petty grievances and attempting to divide us. We know better. We know that Minnesota is at its very best when we come together to address our shared challenges. Nothing Donald Trump says can distract us from the impacts of his failed economic policies and pandemic response, which have wreaked havoc on Minnesota families,” DFL Chair Ken Martin said.

The Biden campaign is also making a return trip to Minnesota. Dr. Jill Biden is expected to visit Minneapolis on Saturday. No further details of her visit have been released.