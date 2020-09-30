U.S. Senate Candidate Loses Argument Over COVID-19

ST. PAUL — A federal judge dismisses a challenge by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis to Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions.

Judge Donovan Frank rejected the former congressman’s arguments that the rules unconstitutionally limit his freedom to campaign.

The judge ruling that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz acted within his authority to respond to the public health crisis when he imposed restrictions on crowd sizes and other measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Lewis says he’ll appeal and make the ruling a campaign issue.