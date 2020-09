Woman Killed While Walking On Highway 34 Identified

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. — Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Wadena woman who died after she was hit by a car early Tuesday morning.

They say 27-year-old Amber Gorentz was walking on Highway 34 when she was hit shortly before 2 a.m. west of Dunvilla.

The patrol hasn’t said why Gorentz was on the highway.