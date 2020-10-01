Haunted Farm Is Bringing The Spook To The Metro On Friday

The farm will be open every Friday and Saturday through October.

MOORHEAD, Minn.- Haunted Farm in Moorhead is getting ready to open its doors and bring some horror to Fargo-Moorhead.

Mel Nygaard has been bringing terror to the metro for the last two decades.

“I enjoy it, I just enjoy haunted houses,” Mel Nygaard said.

Before it provided some scares, it was a horse drawn hayride.

“Ended up with a haunted farm, but we build a little bit every year. We add on,” he said.

Twenty years later and the Haunted Farm continues to strike frights to those seeking a little thrill.

“You’re going to get scared. We work hard to get people, try to scare everybody a little bit,” he said.

Like many businesses, it was directly impacted by the uncertainty of COVID-19.

“Checking around and seeing what I had to comply with, with the county and the state, I realized we could do better than that,” he said.

They decided they would reopen, but not without making sure they were safe to do so.

“We’re going to practice social distancing, and we’re recommending they were face masks, we have sanitizations throughout, and our actors will be wearing face masks,” he said.

For Nygaard , it was important to provide some sort of distraction and normalcy to the community.

“I’ve gotten a lot of calls. Are you opening this year? We want to come out,” Nygaard said.

“I love Halloween. It’s a fun time of the year,” Nygaard adds.