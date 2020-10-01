Scheels hosts Bison Block Party for eager NDSU football fans

This is the 15th annual block party hosted by Scheels.

FARGO, N.D. — NDSU football fans are still getting used to the news that they won’t be able to attend the Bison’s lone football game of the fall season.

“What a bummer. Something to look forward to and then it kind of gets yanked out from underneath you,” said Scheel’s events leader and Bison fan, Caryn Olson.

Scheels still wanted to give those fans a chance to come together to cheer on their favorite team.

The company hosted the 15th annual Bison Block Party.

“It was important for us when we heard there was going to be a game this fall to try and do something for the fan experience,” said Olson. “Obviously, it is a little bit different than it normally is, but we were really excited to be able to offer some sort of programming to get Bison Nation geared up and excited for the game on Saturday.”

Dedicated Bison fans made their way to Scheels to pick up yard signs, enjoy some free food and get to hear from the leader of the herd.

“We have the best game-day atmosphere in the country. We have the best fans in the country and I just want to make sure that you know our players are still thinking about you guys,” said NDSU football head coach, Matt Entz.

Even though they can’t be there in person, fans are still plenty excited to watch the game.

Saturday’s plans may look a lot different than they normally do on a Bison game day in the fall.

“I am going to be ordering pizza and watching it on a 65-inch TV this week,” said Bison fan Jason Melby.

The loyalty of Bison Nation, however, remains the same.

“The pride of the Bison goes so much deeper than just the fans that are able to be attendance,” said Olson. “While there might be some disappointment, I think everybody gets it and we will all just support from any different way we can.”