The search for missing 80-year-old Fargo man continues

Robert McKinnon is still missing

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Police officers and detectives continue to search for 80-year-old Robert McKinnon of Fargo.

After analyzing the surveillance video from Love’s Travel Stop, they say the man they was thought was McKinnon is likely someone else.

They are no longer looking for the Lincoln Town Car.

Over the past 24 hours, police and fire crews have completed a search within a 4-square mile area beginning with the care facility.

Police continue asking everyone to keep an eye out for McKinnon. If you think you’ve seen him, call 911.

———

Full update from the Fargo Police Department on Saturday, October 3, 2020:

“Today, officers and detectives continued their search for Mr. McKinnon. They conducted an additional drone and ground search, and followed up on tips from the public. Detectives also did further analysis of the surveillance video from Love’s Travel Stop and have concluded the male that was thought to be Mr. McKinnon is likely someone else, and we are no longer looking for the Lincoln Town Car. The physical description and clothing between the two men was almost identical, but there were subtle differences that indicated the male from Love’s was likely not Mr. McKinnon.

Over the past 24 hours, Police and Fire personnel have completed a search within an approximately 4-square mile area beginning with the care facility. In addition, all bodies of water and drainage ditches in that area have been checked with the help of Fargo Fire and volunteers from Valley Water Rescue. We’re sharing a map of the completed search area with the public.

We will continue to follow up on any tips from the public as they come in. We are also asking everyone to continue to keep any eye out for Mr. McKinnon, and to please check your properties, including garages, sheds, vehicles, campers, and outbuildings, even if you live within the completed search area.