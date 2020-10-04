Unitarian Universalist Church of Fargo-Moorhead celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

FARGO, N.D. — National Indigenous Peoples Day is a week away, but the celebrations in Fargo have already begun.

The holiday celebrates and honors Native Americans and commemorates their histories and cultures.

Unitarian Universalist Church of Fargo-Moorhead is kicking things off with a discussion centered around inter-cultural healing between Indigenous peoples and descendants of settlers.

Guest speaker Sandra Bercier of First Nations Women’s Alliance says it’s all about being “good relatives” to one another.

“When we say in our way we are all related, we really are all related,” Bercier says. “If I sat with any of you, we would find a commonality.”

Moorhead officially celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day for the first time last year.

Fargo replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day in 2015.