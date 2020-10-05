Republican Minnesota Congressmen Under Fire For Delta Flight After Air Force One Ride

Three Minnesota congressmen are taking heat for flying home on Delta from Washington, D.C. on Friday night just two days after they shared Air Force One with President Trump.

Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer, and Pete Stauber were all on the same Delta flight despite the airline’s restrictions on passengers recently exposed to COVID-19.

Hagedorn says they all tested negative and that the airline knew of their situation and “made the decision to fly based upon the facts.”

Minnesota Democratic party Chairman Ken Martin says the congressmen put the health and safety of other passengers at serious risk.

Two more prominent Minnesota Republicans who came close to President Donald Trump during his visit to Minnesota last week say they’ve tested negative for the coronavirus.

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis both issued statements saying they got their test results back.

Both were part of the committee that greeted Trump as he got off Air Force One in Minneapolis last Wednesday.

Thirteen members of Murray’s Restaurant who catered a fundraiser in Lake Minnetonka attended by the president are quarantining for two weeks.