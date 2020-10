Doosan Bobcat Adding 100 Jobs

WEST FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota’s largest manufacturer is adding 100 jobs.

Doosan Bobcat employs more than 3,300 people in the state and nearly 4.000 throughout North America, including at manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Headquartered in West Fargo, Doosan Bobcat manufacturers a variety of construction, agriculture, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, and provides attachments and services.