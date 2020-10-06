West Fargo Fire Department’s hosts Fire Prevention Week

Kitchen fires can be prevented by taking simple, safety steps while cooking

WEST FARGO, N.D. – It’s Fire Prevention Week, and this year the West Fargo Fire Department is reminding everyone of safety tips to keep you from having a house fire.

The department is focusing on serving up safety in the kitchen. Almost 44 percent of reported home fires start there.

Normally, the firefighters are out in the community spreading awareness all month.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are putting all of their information on preventing these types of fires online.

“They can actually see all of our information online to look and see exactly what we are covering. Like making escape plans, talking about not playing with matches or lighters and making sure your smoke alarms are in the best condition,” West Fargo Fire Department Fire inspector Travis Olson said.

In 2019, the West Fargo Fire Department responded to 16 building fires. Nine of them started in the kitchen.