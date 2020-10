Grand Forks Mobile Home Fire Classified as Accidental

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Monday afternoon fire in Grand Forks has been classified as accidental.

The fire marshal says an improperly disposed smoldering cigarette ignited combustible siding and deck board at 4710 Golden Gate Drive.

The fire moved into the insulation on the underside of the mobile home and was intensified by a strong wind.

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

American Red Cross helped the people in the home, who were displaced.