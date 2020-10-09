City of West Fargo presents COVID-19 prevention seminar

North Dakota Department of Health holds virtual information session to help combat the spread of COVID-19

WEST FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health holds a virtual COVID-19 information session to help raise awareness surrounding the increase in cases in the state.

Director of North Dakota State University’s Center for Immunization Research and Education Dr. Paul Carson provides Covid-19 tips on how to help stop the spread of the virus.

“By whatever means we can, we should be increasing our use of masking when we’re out in public,” Carson said.

With North Dakota’s skyrocketing numbers over the past week Dr. Carson says the state may not be doing so well as there may be more cases to come.

“We’re one of the hotspots in the country for active cases. We’re certainly seeing a big wave come back again and now we have more active cases than we’ve ever had and so I would call this a second wave,” Carson said.

More resources may be needed.

“All of these hospitalizations affect our local hospitals because these people that are hospitalized come from all over the state. Many of them are sent to us for their care because hospitals in Minot, in Bismarck and Dickinson, etc., are full,” Carson said.

Dr. Carson argues to help combat the spread, masks should be worn. However, not all masks are created equal.

“We really don’t want people to be using these masks with an exhaust valve that’s basically a way of exhausting your breath without going through the filtering of the mask. It make it a little more easier to breathe, but it defeats the whole purpose of using a mask for source control,” Carson said.

Dr. Carson remains hopeful for a vaccine.

“The two leading candidate vaccines; one is the Pfizer vaccine, one is Moderna; have a very good chance of being released by the end of the year,” Carson said.

Dr. Carson asks the public to get their flu shots before the start of flu season.

“October is really the best month , I think to get it because getting it about this time of year may give the longest protection when we move into flu season which is typically peaking most often around February,” Carson said.

The influenza vaccine is not effective against Covid-19.

The flu season typically lasts between October and February.