Ulen Man Arrested for DWI After Hitting Two People In Lake Park Parking Lot

LAKE PARK, Minn. — A Ulen, Minnesota man is arrested for DWI after hitting two people in the parking lot of Cenex in Lake Park around 9:30 this morning.

Becker County Sheriff’s officials say 28 year old Travis Job hit a 72-year-old man and 59-year-old female and fled.

His vehicle was found a short time later in a swampy area near Lake Park.

Job was arrested for criminal vehicular operation and DWI.

Other charges are pending.

The man and woman were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.