Minnesota opening 10 COVID-19 saliva testing sites including Moorhead

Free testing starts this Saturday at the former Thomas Edison High School building

A free COVID-19 saliva testing site is set to open in Moorhead on Saturday at the former Thomas Edison High School building on 14th Street South.

The tests can be taken Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 7:00 PM and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Governor Walz joining in on the Minnesota Department of Health’s briefing, and saying it’s one of ten locations across the state.

Last month, Duluth was the first in the state to open a saliva testing site.

Another site will open in Winona this week and one in Brooklyn Park next week.

Governor Walz says the state is finishing up plans for six more sites.

Four will be in the Twin Cities metro and two will be in greater Minnesota.

A pilot program for at home testing is also in the works for the state.