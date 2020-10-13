Moorhead students encouraged to enter the 2020 Mayor for a Day essay contest

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The City of Moorhead is encouraging fourth, fifth and sixth graders to enter the 2020 Mayor for a Day essay contest.

Three winners will be chosen from all across Minnesota. The winners will be awarded $100 and will have their essays published in the League’s Minnesota Cities Magazine.

The essay question is, “Cities provide a variety of services and programs that make our lives better, including parks & recreation, street maintenance, water and sewer, libraries, police, fire, and more! If you were mayor for a day, what would you do to make one of the services that your city provides even better?”

Students will have to handwrite their essays and have them postmarked by December 7. The winners will be notified in early January 2021.

Submission forms for the contest can be found at lmc.org/mayorforaday.