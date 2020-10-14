Cass County Moving To “High” Risk Level Triggering New Capacity Limits

Bars, Restaurants and Events Will Be Limited to 25% Capacity, up to 50 People

BISMARCK, N.D. — Cass County is being moved from “moderate” to “high” risk as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum says we are in the middle of a “regional COVID storm” and the guidelines are being changed to reflect that.

“The critical or red zone, the highest level. This is the area where if we get into this area we will move back into having business closures,” said Burgum.

“Under the new guidelines there are no business closures under the orange but we would reduce occupancy.”

The move to “high” risk means restaurants and bars in Cass County will be limited to 25% capacity up to 50 people.

Events and gatherings will be held to the same standard and should be canceled when distancing can’t be met.

Burgum is asking the business community to do self-policing.

The new guidelines go into effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

North Dakota has had more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past week with 98 deaths already this month.

October is on the way to becoming the deadliest month in the pandemic for the state.