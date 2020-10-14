Enbridge is completing the $69 million pipeline in North Dakota

Work began in August on the pipeline and is coming to a close today

PEMBINA, N.D.- Enbridge’s $69 million Line 3 replacement project is wrapping up in North Dakota.

Over 400 construction workers started on the job in August.

The 12-mile replacement line uses state-of-the-art steel and new technology to enhance safety and environmental protection.

Canadian and Wisconsin portions are already in service.

This leaves the 337-mile section in Minnesota left to replace.

“We’re working in probably one of the richest agriculture areas in the world right here in the Red River Valley. It was very important to us to return that land back to the same productivity that it had before we came in to install the pipeline. That’s something we take very seriously,” Enbridge Energy’s David Hodek said.

The Minnesota portion will bring millions of dollars in local spending and tax revenues to the northern part of the state.

It has also sparked continued resistance from climate justice groups and Native American communities in Minnesota.

Enbridge is waiting on its remaining permits to start work on the line by the end of the year.