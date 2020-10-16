Four injured when ambulance rolls over in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Fire Department responded to an accident in which an ambulance rolled on the Veterans Boulevard bridge Friday morning.

The Fire Department says the ambulance was from Grant-Roberts Ambulance Service in Sisseton, SD and was transporting a patient when it rolled at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Firefighters and police officers worked to extricate the original patient and the three medical personnel inside the ambulance. All four people were taken to a local hospital.

The accident was among several that occurred in West Fargo and Fargo following the first snow fall of the season. The West Fargo Fire Department Chief Dan Fuller reminded residents to drive slowly and be cautions of other drivers.