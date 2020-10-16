Gov. Burgum, NDDOH submit COVID-19 vaccination plan to CDC

It is still unknown who will be prioritized for the vaccine or when it will be available

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum along with the North Dakota Department of Health have submitted the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan to the CDC.

The plan outlines how a future COVID-19 vaccine will be prioritized, equitably allocated, distributed and administered in North Dakota.

Key areas addressed in the plan include enrollment of health care providers to administer vaccines, storage and handling, prioritization, allocation, distribution, and data reporting.

The plan will be updated as additional information about the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. It is still unknown who will be prioritized for the vaccine or when it will be available.

“We have been planning for months to ensure we have a detailed plan ready to be able to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine as successfully as possible when it becomes available,” said NDDoH Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell. “We’re appreciative for our partners who continue to assist us in this process. Preparations and planning will continue while awaiting an approved vaccine.”

The full plan can be found by clicking here.