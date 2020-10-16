Sanford Health provides record $1 million donation to the Great Plains Food Bank

The donation is the largest in the 38-year history of the Great Plains Food Bank.

FARGO, N.D.–Sanford Health is donating $1 million to the Great Plains Food Bank on Friday to help support hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota.

The donation is the largest in the 38-year history of the Great Plains Food Bank which has seen a recent increase in the number of people needing food support due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Great Plains Food Bank, more than 10.8 million meals have been provided since March which is about 45 percent more meals than was provided in 2019.

Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said, “This is an absolutely incredible gift. With the need for food assistance at an all-time high in our history, it is fitting that we are able to respond with the largest financial gift in our history as well. This gift from Sanford Health will help us provide more than 2.55 million meals across our state. Not only meeting the urgent food needs today but preparing for a long-term recovery effort. Many people are facing food insecurity and hunger for the first time in their lives and because of Sanford Health – they won’t have to worry about putting food on their tables.

Sanford Health is also donating an additional $2 million to be split between Feeding South Dakota, North Country Food Bank, Second Harvest North Central Food Bank, Second Harvest Heartland, Food Bank of Siouxland and Food Bank of Iowa.