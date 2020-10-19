Cass County voters line up at polls on first day of early voting

Ramada becomes voting hot spot as election nears.

FARGO, N.D. – Early voting is underway in Cass County and elections officials say people started lining up an hour before the polls opened at the Ramada.

It’s one of three locations open in Fargo and West Fargo to cast your ballot.

Election officials say about one thousand votes were cast in the first two hours at the three polling sites.

There are three more polling places opening for early voting next week.

Approximately 39,000 Cass County voters have been sent mail-in ballots.

More than 17,000 have been returned so far.

“We’re off to a pretty good start here, and I’m hoping that will continue. I’m hoping people will get in their votes early and get it out of the way, rather than waiting until the last minute and then be faced with long lines.” Cass County Election Coordinator, DeAnn Buckhouse said.

Any eligible Cass County voter can cast a ballot at any of early voting locations.

