Man Charged With Murder Kills Himself In Otter Tail County Jail

Derek Sweere

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Police in Fergus Falls say a man charged in the killing of his roommate, committed suicide in the Otter Tail County Jail.

41-year-old Derek Sweere of Perham was found in his cell late Friday night.

Sweere was charged with second-degree murder in the March 30th death of his roommate, Brandon Snyder, in Perham.

He was accused of stabbing Snyder in both eyes with a knife after an argument over a missing gun.

He then got a rifle and shot Snyder 15 times before getting another rifle and shooting once more.

Sweere was in jail awaiting further court action in the case and his next court appearance was supposed to take place next week.

Police in Fergus Falls are investigating his death.