UPDATE: Moorhead Police identify man in suspicious death case

UPDATE: The Moorhead Police Department has identified the man who was found deceased Sunday morning.

Police say 37-year-old Lee Folden was found trapped under a vehicle in a driveway. The Moorhead Fire Department extricated Folden from underneath the vehicle. Folden was declared deceased at the scene.

Folden’s body has been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul for an autopsy.

The case is still under investigation and police are not searching for any suspects.

MOORHEAD, MN — Moorhead police say one man is dead and a woman is injured.

At 2:50 a.m. Sunday morning officers were called to the 400 block of 18 Street South for a reported disturbance.

They found one man dead and a female suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

She was transported by FM ambulance to Sanford for treatment.

The Moorhead Police Department is currently still active with the investigation.

There is no belief that there is a threat to the public.