Fairmount Man Killed After Crashing Into Tractor on Gravel Road

RICHLAND CO., N.D. — A Fairmount, North Dakota man is dead after crashing into a tractor and cultivator on County Road 81.

The crash was reported around 7:20 Tuesday night, one mile north of Highway 11 and six miles west of Fairmount.

The driver of the tractor tried to move over but it was hit head on.

The gravel road was wet and slushy as the time.

The 71-year-old victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge where he died.

The tractor driver from Hankinson was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.