North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Patients Told To Self-Notify Close Contacts

Close contacts will no longer be contacted by public health officials

BISMARCK, N.D. — To deal with the backlog of contact tracing, the health department is now instructing those who test positive for COVID-19 to self-notify their close contacts.

Gov. Doug Burgum and state health officials say a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has put increased pressure on contact tracing teams.

That has resulted in tracing delays and a backlog of positive cases that have yet to be assigned to a case investigator.

Their intended action is below:

To reduce the backlog and shorten notification times: