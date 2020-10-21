District Election Officer for North Dakota To Monitor Election Day Fraud

FARGO, N.D. — The Justice Department is ready to respond to reports of voter fraud and other misdeeds on Election Day.

Rick Volk will serve as the District Election Officer for North Dakota and handle complaints of election fraud and voting rights abuses.

He will be in contact with the Justice Department Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

It is part of the department’s nationwide effort to protect the election process.

Volk will be on duty while the polls are open.

You can reach Volk by calling 701-530-2420.

The local FBI Field Office can be reached by the public in North Dakota at 701-223-4875 or the FBI Field Office in Minneapolis at 763-569-8000.